Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.96 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.