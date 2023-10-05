Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMO opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
