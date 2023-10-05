Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMO opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

