Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Raised by Analyst

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.