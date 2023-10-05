Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Boosted by Zacks Research

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $62.23 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

