Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $26.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.85.

Shares of ALB opened at $158.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $152.13 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

