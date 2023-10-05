Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issued By Zacks Research

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.69. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $28.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

EQIX stock opened at $715.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

