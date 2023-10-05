Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Shares of HES stock opened at $143.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.54. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

