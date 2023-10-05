Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Lowered by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

FCX opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

