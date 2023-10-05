QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QCRH stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QCR has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $801.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,139 shares of company stock worth $107,616 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QCR by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

