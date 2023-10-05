RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPT opened at $14.96 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 268,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,702,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RAPT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

