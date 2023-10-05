Raymond James Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of C$297.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$277.00 million.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

