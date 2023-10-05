Raymond James Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Market Perform

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Shares of CLX opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

