Raymond James Lowers First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $13.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FHN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FHN opened at $10.53 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.