RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 23,065 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 23,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,923,083.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -1,533.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,601,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RE/MAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

