Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REED

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.