Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.