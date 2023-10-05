Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enhabit, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enhabit in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Enhabit Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EHAB opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enhabit by 407,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

