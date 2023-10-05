Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

