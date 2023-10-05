Reviewing Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.44% 20.48% 3.42% Gogoro -0.65% -34.85% -11.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ford Motor and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 7 5 0 2.31 Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Gogoro has a consensus target price of $6.65, indicating a potential upside of 166.00%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $158.06 billion 0.30 -$1.98 billion $1.02 11.75 Gogoro $382.83 million 1.59 -$98.91 million N/A N/A

Gogoro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Gogoro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

