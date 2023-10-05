Ribbon Finance Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and $268,055.79 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

