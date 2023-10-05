Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $48.70 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions comprises 2.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $48,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $54.55. 20,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,282. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 53,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $2,622,287.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,581.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 53,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $2,622,287.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,581.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,504 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,173. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.