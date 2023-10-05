RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
OPP opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $9.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.