RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

OPP opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

