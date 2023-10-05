Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,498,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.50% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $109,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 58.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 483,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.1% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 1,180,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,382,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.