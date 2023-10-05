Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.34% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $143,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $11.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.60. 94,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.04 and its 200-day moving average is $487.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

