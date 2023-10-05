Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $275,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $6.27 on Thursday, reaching $372.34. 199,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,893. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.01.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.