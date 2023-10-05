Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 10,948 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $93,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $41.34. 818,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,146. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

View Our Latest Report on BK

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.