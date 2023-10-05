Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 195,263 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.52% of Omnicom Group worth $98,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE OMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 170,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,257. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

