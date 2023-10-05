Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,637,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474,271 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $187,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,050. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

