Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $201.50 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,344 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $201,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $816.42. 211,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,128. The firm has a market cap of $336.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

