Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $265.03 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Airbnb worth $265,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 53.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 79.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.77. 1,951,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673,745 shares of company stock valued at $237,435,336 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

