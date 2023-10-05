Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.81% of Telefônica Brasil worth $123,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after buying an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 965.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,724,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,232 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 148,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.