Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 148,205 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.59% of CBRE Group worth $147,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after acquiring an additional 173,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 142,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,471. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

