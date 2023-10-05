Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 170,347 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $174,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 5,580,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,111,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

