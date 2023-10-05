Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 179,506 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,506 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $131,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.68. 445,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.