Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 191,681 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,681 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $252,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,875. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

