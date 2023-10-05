Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 216,843 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 216,843 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $106,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 588,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

