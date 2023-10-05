Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,326 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,326 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Chubb worth $220,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.68. 241,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,218. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $181.32 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

