Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 407,675 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 407,675 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $227,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,440. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

