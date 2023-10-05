Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,122 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $133,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.35. The company had a trading volume of 202,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.85.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.