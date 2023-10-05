Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 71,425 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $167,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.88.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.38. The company had a trading volume of 129,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,361. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

