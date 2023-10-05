Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.49% of W.W. Grainger worth $195,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

NYSE GWW traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $695.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.45. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.23 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

