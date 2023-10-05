Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.74% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

