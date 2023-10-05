Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $14,601.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $393,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roku Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

