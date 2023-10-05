RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

RPM opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $107.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

