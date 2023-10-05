Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $897.20 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.71 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $932.58 and a 200-day moving average of $920.13. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

