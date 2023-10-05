Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

