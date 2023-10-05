Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $179.05 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.66. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

