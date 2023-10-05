Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $192.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.20. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.