Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $212.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

