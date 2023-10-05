Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,857.99 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,939.36. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

